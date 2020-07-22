Approval+to+purchase+solar+power+at+the+minimum+price+from+local+institutions

The Ministry of Power and Energy stated that the Tender Board has approved the purchase of solar power at the minimum prices recorded from local institutions.



The Minister in charge of the subject Mahinda Amaraweera stated that so far a unit of solar power has been purchased at a price of more than 17 rupees and according to the new prices the price of a unit of electricity has dropped to 10 rupees.



This has enabled the Ceylon Electricity Board to save nearly Rs. 200 million annually.