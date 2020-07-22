State+sector+pensioners+to+receive+benefits+from+Agrahara+insurance

Cabinet approval has been received for the proposal submitted by prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to award Agrahara insurance scheme benefits for near 600 thousand retired employees of the state sector.

Previously Agrahara insurance scheme benefits were only provided for public sector employees who had retired after January 1st 2016.

As a result nearly 600 thousand state sector employees who had retired before 1st of January 2016 did not benefit from this scheme.

Upon the prime minister pointing out this discrepancy, all state sector employees who had retired prior to January 1st 2016 are to also receive benefits by expanding this insurance scheme.