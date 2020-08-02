Dialog+Invites+Customers+to+Experience+the+Power+of+5G+on+its+5G+Trial+Network

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, extended an open invitation to its valued customers to register their 5G devices on its 5G trial network and experience the power of 5G at Dialog Iconic, Dialog Experience Centres at Alfred House and World Trade Center, and several zones in Colombo city.



Subscribers can register their 5G device on www.dialog.lk/5g to experience 5G and stay updated as Dialog expands its 5G trial network into more areas.



This 5G trial network was enabled in collaboration with the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) who has led the region in making available the spectrum in the 3.5GHz band for the piloting of pre-commercial 5G services. These endeavours will lay the groundwork for Sri Lanka to innovate new 5G related products and services, paving the way to access the global 5G marketplace and facilitate industries to leverage the benefits of 5G.



Commenting, Supun Weerasinghe, Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata PLC said, “Since Dialog conducted South Asia’s first standards-based 5G transmission in 2018, we have been exploring the boundless possibilities of 5G to ensure that we build a strong platform to support our 5G network to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers.



We are thankful to the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka for enabling our vision of delivering The Future.



Today, where we have not only maintained our leadership in 5G in Sri Lanka, but also the region.” Dialog covers more than 92% of the Sri Lankan population with 4G broadband and has upgraded over 20% of its expansive base station network to a “5G Ready Status” by deploying Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology on its Home Broadband Network.



The same infrastructure will transmit 5G speeds upon the licensing of commercial 5G spectrum in Sri Lanka, enabling the delivery of

nationwide 5G coverage.



This announcement follows Dialog’s demonstration of a fully standards-based 5G mobile service for the first time in South Asia, the first 5G showcase in South Asia, the demonstration of South Asia’s fastest 5G mobile speeds in 2019, and the first standards-based 5G fixed-wireless pilot transmission in December 2018.



Implementing 5G will mean faster speeds for end consumers, as well as limitless opportunities to automate industrial and home environments.