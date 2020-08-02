Committee+from+the+Prime+Minister+to+streamline+the+banking+system

The Government is preparing to streamline the state banking system to strengthen the national economy.



Accordingly, a proposal made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to appoint a committee headed by former High Court Judge Sisira Ratnayake to recommend legal and administrative action was approved by the Cabinet.



The Government Information Department stated that the State Banking System and its affiliates should work in a systematic and efficient manner to overcome the economic challenges in the country in the face of the Coronavirus epidemic, and that these steps are being taken as the relevant institutions are acting outside the original objectives.