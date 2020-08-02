Paddy cultivation using bio-fertilizers to be increased to 120,000 acres next year

It has been planned to increase the area under paddy cultivation using bio-fertilizers to 120,000 acres next year.

A pilot project on the use of biofilm- biofertilizers was launched in 2018 under the guidance of the National Institute of Fundamental Studies.

Under this initiative, bio fertilizer was used to cultivate 3500 acres of paddy in Hambantota, Polonnaruwa, Kurunegala, Ampara and Mahiyanganaya areas.

Last year the area was increased to 4000 acres and based on the successful results this year 15,000 acres of paddy was cultivated using bio fertilizer especially in the Kurunegala and Ampara districts.

Cabinet approval has been granted to further expand this program in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture under a formal system.