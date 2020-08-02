Dialog Axiata Introduces Affordable ‘DATA BLASTER’ to Empower Sri Lankans with their Increased Data Usage plus fulfilling voice and SMS needs

In line with the company’s vision of delivering affordable and accessible world-class internet services to all Sri Lankans, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, introduced DATA BLASTER, an affordable Data-led combo plan with calls and SMS priced at Rs. 129/- including taxes. This plan was introduced with the intention of facilitating Dialog’s data customers with their data, voice & SMS needs

in an all-inclusive package.



The DATA BLASTER offers 1 GB Anytime Data, 250 D2D mins, and 250 D2D SMS valid for 1 week. The pack is available for both Prepaid and Postpaid customers and can be activated by dialling #006#.



The newest addition to the “Blaster” range, the Data Blaster follows the success of its predecessors, “Triple Blaster” - the voice-led combo plan priced at Rs 345 - and “4G Video Blaster” - the data plan with unlimited data to access YouTube plus 3.5 GB anytime data priced at Rs 249. Ahead of its time, the revolutionary “Data Blaster” is expected to join the ranks of popular data-led plans among Data customers as it provides ample voice & SMS along with a sufficient Data Quota aimed at satisfying a customer’s needs for a week.



Understanding emergent customer needs, Dialog has risen to the challenge to facilitate its customers with relevant, accessible and affordable data packages. This affordable Data-led plan enabled with voice and SMS is a timely offering as more people migrate to online channels which best suit their dynamic, agile lifestyles. This is a milestone achieved in Dialog’s commitment to facilitate over 15 million of its customers with reliable, continuous connectivity without the loss of superior customer experience and quality service.