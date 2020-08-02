Employees+Provident+Fund+earns+259+billion+from+investments+in+2019

The Central Bank points out that the total investment of the Employees Provident Fund has earned a revenue of Rs. 259 billion in 2019, an increase of 16.5 percent over the previous year.



Dividend income for the year also increased by 60.7 percent to 6.2 billion rupees.



At the end of last year the total value of the Employees Provident Fund had increased by 25 percent to 2540.1 billion rupees from 251.1 billion rupees recording an increase of 11%.