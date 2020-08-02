10,400 million allocated to purchase paddy harvest

According to the “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” Policy Statement, the General Treasury has allocated Rs. 10,400 million to purchase paddy harvests at a guaranteed price of Rs. 50 per kilo this Yala season.



The Ministry of Finance, Economic and Policy Development announced that the government intends to purchase over 200,000 metric tons of harvested paddy during the Yala season and the necessary funds have already been provided to the Paddy Marketing Board through state banks.