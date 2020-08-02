The price of a barrel of crude oil is US $ 43

The price of a barrel of crude oil in the world market was recorded at 43 dollars and 66 cents yesterday.
It has been over US$ 41 throughout July.
Thursday, 30 July 2020 - 8:09
