Dialog+Axiata+Initiates+the+10+Bed+ICU+Development+Project+at+Homagama+Base+Hospital

Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, Dialog Axiata PLC, has commenced immediate civil work for the expansion and provision of all equipment to establish a fully functional ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at the Homagama Base Hospital. Funded entirely by Dialog Axiata, this is the second component of the pledged Rs. 200 Million towards urgently required ICU capacity development in hospitals selected by the Ministry of Health & Indigenous Medical Services (MOH).

The civil work and critical ICU development at the Homagama Base Hospital will establish a fully functional ICU complex to accommodate 10 new beds - complete with state-of-the-art medical equipment advancing the hospital's capability to treat critical patients. One of the 18 designated hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, the Homagama Base Hospital treats more than 400,000 patients annually. By augmenting the hospital’s critical care facilities, Dialog Axiata will further enable a higher chance of survival for admitted critical patients in the long run, lessen the pressure on medical staff treating patients with acute illnesses whilst also further acting as a catalyst to improve healthcare systems in the catchment area. This initiative follows the launch of the new fully functional ICU complex at the Negombo District - General Hospital.

Dr. Janitha Hettiarachchi, Medical Superintendent at the Homagama Base Hospital stated, “With a 2 ICU bed capacity and a growing catchment population, the Homagama Base Hospital’s biggest hurdle in transforming to a COVID-19 treatment centre was the absence of a fully functional ICU. We are extremely grateful for the contribution from Dialog. The establishment of a fully functional ICU doesn’t limit treatment to COVID-19 patients, and will help us accommodate more patients and surgeries whilst also being able to focus our efforts on the specialisation of Intensive Care.”

Commenting, Supun Weerasinghe, Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata PLC said, “Following the conclusion of the ICU development at the Negombo District General Hospital, Dialog commenced the project to deliver a fully functional ICU at the Homagama Base Hospital. Our teams are working tirelessly with the Ministry of Health to carry forth these efforts and establish a fully-fledged ICU in the weeks to come.”