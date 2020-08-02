Colombo+Bourse+records+gains

The Colombo Stock Market recorded gains during trading yesterday (31).
The All Share Price Index closed at 5,124.26.
The day’s turnover was Rs. 1.3 billion.
Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 8:18
