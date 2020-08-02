Inflation+up+in+July

Sri Lanka's annual inflation rose to 4.8 percent in July.



In June, it was 4.7 percent.



The Colombo Consumer Price Index also rose by 8 percentage points to 135.4 in July, according to the Census and Statistics Department.



The food price index rose 0.1 percent to 148 in July while it went up 2.6 percent in June.



Non-food prices rose 0.1 percent last month.