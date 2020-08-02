සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Inflation up in July

Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 20:03

Inflation+up+in+July
Sri Lanka's annual inflation rose to 4.8 percent in July.

In June, it was 4.7 percent.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index also rose by 8 percentage points to 135.4 in July, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

The food price index rose 0.1 percent to 148 in July while it went up 2.6 percent in June.

Non-food prices rose 0.1 percent last month.
Central Bank rejects media reports about projections
Central Bank rejects media reports about projections
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 9:43

The Central Bank has rejected media reports to the effect that it has projected a sizable contraction in the Gross Domestic Product and a large expansion... Read More

Colombo Bourse records gains
Colombo Bourse records gains
Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 8:18

The Colombo Stock Market recorded gains during trading yesterday (31).The All Share Price Index closed at 5,124.26.The day’s turnover was Rs. 1.3... Read More

Dialog Axiata Initiates the 10 Bed ICU Development Project at Homagama Base Hospital
Dialog Axiata Initiates the 10 Bed ICU Development Project at Homagama Base Hospital
Friday, 31 July 2020 - 18:35

Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, Dialog Axiata PLC, has commenced immediate civil work for the expansion and provision of all equipment... Read More


