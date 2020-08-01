Central+Bank+rejects+media+reports+about+projections

The Central Bank has rejected media reports to the effect that it has projected a sizable contraction in the Gross Domestic Product and a large expansion in the fiscal deficit for 2020.



In a statement, the CBSL says several media reports have been brought to the notice of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in which certain macroeconomic projections are erroneously attributed to the CBSL.



The CBSL has not released to the public any update to its macroeconomic projections since the publication of the CBSL Annual Report in April 2020.



Given the conditions of uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic, frequent updates to macroeconomic projections are required, and the CBSL has continued to monitor standard indicators of economic activity as they become available.



It has been using unconventional indicators as well on a real time basis in its analysis and policy guidance.



However, a key input required for a broad-based revision of macroeconomic projections of the CBSL constitutes the estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2020, to be published by the Department of Census and Statistics.



Once these estimates become available, the CBSL will publish its revised macroeconomic projections.



As such, the CBSL categorically states that media reports about the CBSL projecting a sizable contraction in GDP and a large expansion in the fiscal deficit for 2020 are totally false, and intended to mislead the public.