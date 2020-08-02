සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Transshipments at Colombo Port recover further

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 15:21

Transshipments+at+Colombo+Port+recover+further
Transshipments at the Colombo Port are recovering further following a fall due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transshipment containers come mainly from India and Bangladesh and are generally driven by trends in global trade.

Its 501,478 containers in March dropped to 375,241 in April.

In May, it recovered to 407,139 and to 452,131 in June.

Before the pandemic, the port transshipped between 450,000 and 500,000 containers a month.
Central Bank rejects media reports about projections
Central Bank rejects media reports about projections
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 9:43

The Central Bank has rejected media reports to the effect that it has projected a sizable contraction in the Gross Domestic Product and a large expansion... Read More

Inflation up in July
Inflation up in July
Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 20:03

Sri Lanka's annual inflation rose to 4.8 percent in July.In June, it was 4.7 percent.The Colombo Consumer Price Index also rose by 8 percentage points... Read More

Colombo Bourse records gains
Colombo Bourse records gains
Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 8:18

The Colombo Stock Market recorded gains during trading yesterday (31).The All Share Price Index closed at 5,124.26.The day’s turnover was Rs. 1.3... Read More


logo

Trending News

Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
04 August 2020
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
Two women killed in bus-van collision
04 August 2020
Two women killed in bus-van collision
'There might never be' a silver bullet for Covid-19 – WHO chief
04 August 2020
'There might never be' a silver bullet for Covid-19 – WHO chief
New parliament convenes on 20 August
04 August 2020
New parliament convenes on 20 August
Final election result by midnight 06 August
04 August 2020
Final election result by midnight 06 August

International News

Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
04 August 2020
Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
04 August 2020
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
04 August 2020
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
03 August 2020
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.