Transshipments+at+Colombo+Port+recover+further

Transshipments at the Colombo Port are recovering further following a fall due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Transshipment containers come mainly from India and Bangladesh and are generally driven by trends in global trade.



Its 501,478 containers in March dropped to 375,241 in April.



In May, it recovered to 407,139 and to 452,131 in June.



Before the pandemic, the port transshipped between 450,000 and 500,000 containers a month.