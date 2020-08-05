Cashew+Corporation+opens+new+outlet+in+Ambepussa

The Cashew Corporation has opened a new outlet in front of the Ambepussa Rest House, which is frequented by local and foreign tourists.
Its Chairperson, Attorney-at-Law Saranga Ratnayake stated that this outlet, which was opened yesterday, is the Cashew Corporation's 3rd outlet and quality cashew nuts can be purchased from this outlet.
