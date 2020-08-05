සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Cashew Corporation opens new outlet in Ambepussa

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 14:12

The Cashew Corporation has opened a new outlet in front of the Ambepussa Rest House, which is frequented by local and foreign tourists.

Its Chairperson, Attorney-at-Law Saranga Ratnayake stated that this outlet, which was opened yesterday, is the Cashew Corporation's 3rd outlet and quality cashew nuts can be purchased from this outlet.
