US$ 1.5 million grant from the United States

The United States has provided $ 1.5 million to develop emergency response and mitigation strategies in disaster prone areas of Sri Lanka.
The US Embassy in Colombo stated that the grant, provided by the United States Agency for International Development, will strengthen Sri Lanka's disaster response capabilities and enhance coordination between local stakeholders and international relief agencies over the next two years.
The US Embassy in Colombo stated that the grant, provided by the United States Agency for International Development, will strengthen Sri Lanka's disaster response capabilities and enhance coordination between local stakeholders and international relief agencies over the next two years.