Liter of liquid milk increased by 10 rupees - effective from July to dairy farmers

The price of a liter of liquid milk for dairy farmers has been increased by 10 rupees.
Milco Chairman Lasantha Wickremasinghe told the Hiru news team that the price increase was effective from July 1.
He further stated that the amount of liquid milk supplied by dairy farmers has increased from 120,000 liters in January this year to around 240,000 liters.
