Export earnings fall by 26 pc in 2020 first half

Saturday, 15 August 2020 - 14:12

Sri Lanka’s export earnings fell by 26.4 per cent to 4.4 billion US dollars in the first half of this year mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figure stood at 5.9 b USD from January to June in 2019.

This year, earnings from garment and rubber product exports fell by 20 pc and 16 pc respectively.

However, income from tea exports rose by 1.6 pc.

Also, import expenditure in the first half decreased by 24.6 pc mainly due to restrictions imposed on vehicle imports.

Vehicle imports fell by 80.9 pc during the period.

The trade deficit has minimized after August 2009.

