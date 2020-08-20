Trade+balance+deficit+declines+in+June+2020

Sri Lanka's trade balance recorded a deficit of 161.3 million US dollars in Jun 2020, compared with a deficit of 407.1 million US dollars in the previous month.
The Central Bank also says workers’ remittances recorded a growth of 6.7 per cent during the month.
The Sri Lankan rupee maintained the appreciation momentum during June 2020 and recorded a marginal appreciation.
The Central Bank also says workers’ remittances recorded a growth of 6.7 per cent during the month.
The Sri Lankan rupee maintained the appreciation momentum during June 2020 and recorded a marginal appreciation.