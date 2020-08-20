Powerful+New+Samsung+Note20+and+Note20+Ultra+now+available+for+pre-order+at+Dialog+Axiata

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider and the first and only network to offer Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi or WiFi Calling), VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and eSIM service in Sri Lanka for the latest flagship device range, Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, announced pre-order capabilities for the all new range of Samsung Galaxy Note smartphones.



Dialog’s offering of both 4G VoLTE and VoWiFi capabilities are the ultimate accompaniment to the latest Samsung Galaxy Note range to deliver superior call and video-call quality.



Additionally, once the Dialog 5G network is commercially rolled out, users will get the opportunity to experience the power of 5G through this 5G enabled device range, designed to be a computer suite in the form of a mobile device, with next-level gaming, pro-grade 8K camera and editing suite.



The Samsung Galaxy Note20, available in 256GB, is priced at Rs.207,990/- while the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra available in 256GB is priced at Rs.260,990/-.



Customers can now pre-order the impressive Galaxy Note range from Sri Lanka’s number one network via www.social.dialog.lk/note20 till 27 August, and receive free Galaxy Buds Live for Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and a Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for the Samsung Galaxy Note20, and easy payment plans with leading credit cards - up to 24 months installments with 0% interest, along with the added benefit for Dialog Club Vision members to redeem standard loyalty discounts on device purchases.