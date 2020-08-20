Special+raids+by+the+Consumer+Affairs+Authority

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has launched special raids islandwide in connection with the sale of cosmetics and lotions that do not disclose the importer's details and labeling.
Accordingly, 88 raids were carried out yesterday and a large number of products containing substances harmful to the human body were seized by the Authority.
The value of the products seized by the Consumer Affairs Authority was Rs. 3 million.
