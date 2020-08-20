Credit card interest rates down by from 28% to 18%

The Central Bank has reduced the maximum interest rate charged on credit cards and interest rates on mortgage facilities.
The Monetary Board has decided to reduce the maximum interest rate on credit cards from 28 percent to 18 percent.
The maximum interest rate on mortgage facilities has been reduced from 12 percent to 10 percent.
The Central Bank also reduced the maximum interest rate on temporary bank overdrafts from 24 percent to 16 percent.
