Deadline+extended+to+apply+for+Working+Capital+Loan+Scheme

The Central Bank’s monetary board has decided to extend the deadline of four per cent Working Capital Loan Scheme.



Accordingly, Covid-19 affected businesses and individuals can submit their loan applications under this facility to respective licensed banks until 30 September.



The Central Bank has approved Rs.100,017 million worth of loans submitted by 36,489 applicants under this facility by 18 August.



Out of approved loans, licensed banks have already disbursed more than Rs. 68.5 billion among 25,365 affected businesses and individuals island-wide.