Gold+prices+consolidate+in+world+market

Gold prices consolidated in the world market last week and closed at 1,945 US dollars per ounce.
It fell to 1,911 USD at the beginning of the week.
Analysts attribute the falling prices to the strengthening of the USD, but say it will not fall below 1,900 USD.
It could go up to 1,980 USD, they say.
