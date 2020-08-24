Prices+steady+at+tea+auction

Tea prices eased with a noticeable rise in unsold teas, with small leaf teas usually sought by Iran seeing less interest at the second auction in August.
The low grown leafy tea attracted good demand.
A total of 6.95 million kilograms of tea was on offer and 2.7 million kilograms were in low grown teas.
Fair activity was seen in markets like Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkey.
