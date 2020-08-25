සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Dialog Axiata’s Ideamart Partners with Hutch to Expand Subscriber Reach

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 22:54

Dialog+Axiata%E2%80%99s+Ideamart+Partners+with+Hutch+to+Expand+Subscriber+Reach
Ideamart, a global award-winning platform for developers and content providers presented by Dialog Axiata PLC, partnered Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka (Hutch) to enable over 18,000 Ideamart app developers to access Hutch’s Network Infrastructure through APIs (Application Programming Interfaces). Ideamart enables any developer, technopreneur or entrepreneur with an idea to join, use unutilized telco assets, create their own mobility services, and monetize them with zero risks with no up-front fee.
 
Following the integration of Hutch 072 & 078 Network Infrastructure, Ideamart will now provide Sri Lankan Developers, access to over 18 Million subscribers across Dialog, Hutch and Airtel Mobile Networks. This partnership will enable Hutch subscribers to avail thousands of applications, development infrastructure and value-added services available on the platform and the integration is set to greatly benefit the Ideamart developer community (Asia’s largest digital services eco system) through the expansion of the market place for their innovations and services.

Commenting on the partnership, Anthony Rodrigo, Group Chief Innovation Officer & Chief Architect at Dialog Axiata PLC said, “We are pleased to have partnered with Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka to empower thousands of Sri Lankan entrepreneurs with a developer platform to bring their ideas to life and to deliver exceptional services and experiences to millions of subscribers across the nation.”

“We are extremely delighted to support budding entrepreneurs with our state-of-the-art network infrastructure. We consider that digital inclusivity is of utmost importance at present and as mobile-telco providers, we need to collaborate and carry out more initiatives to create a solid market place for app developers.” shared Thirukumar Nadarasa, Chief Executive Officer of Hutch.
 
Ideamart will continue to deliver a host of new Mobile Network APIs, providing a platform for increasingly advanced levels of application development and service functionality. This historic partnership will open up more avenues for Hutch and Dialog Ideamart to empower entrepreneurs and encourage them to come up with innovations.
 
Developers and Service Providers can visit www.ideamart.io to create telco API based services.


Trending News

SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
25 August 2020
SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
25 August 2020
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
Secretaries appointed to 35 state ministries
25 August 2020
Secretaries appointed to 35 state ministries
Tharanga Paranavithana retires from all forms of cricket
25 August 2020
Tharanga Paranavithana retires from all forms of cricket
12 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,971
25 August 2020
12 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,971

International News

Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
25 August 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.