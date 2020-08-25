Dialog Axiata’s Ideamart Partners with Hutch to Expand Subscriber Reach

Ideamart, a global award-winning platform for developers and content providers presented by Dialog Axiata PLC, partnered Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka (Hutch) to enable over 18,000 Ideamart app developers to access Hutch’s Network Infrastructure through APIs (Application Programming Interfaces). Ideamart enables any developer, technopreneur or entrepreneur with an idea to join, use unutilized telco assets, create their own mobility services, and monetize them with zero risks with no up-front fee.



Following the integration of Hutch 072 & 078 Network Infrastructure, Ideamart will now provide Sri Lankan Developers, access to over 18 Million subscribers across Dialog, Hutch and Airtel Mobile Networks. This partnership will enable Hutch subscribers to avail thousands of applications, development infrastructure and value-added services available on the platform and the integration is set to greatly benefit the Ideamart developer community (Asia’s largest digital services eco system) through the expansion of the market place for their innovations and services.



Commenting on the partnership, Anthony Rodrigo, Group Chief Innovation Officer & Chief Architect at Dialog Axiata PLC said, “We are pleased to have partnered with Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka to empower thousands of Sri Lankan entrepreneurs with a developer platform to bring their ideas to life and to deliver exceptional services and experiences to millions of subscribers across the nation.”



“We are extremely delighted to support budding entrepreneurs with our state-of-the-art network infrastructure. We consider that digital inclusivity is of utmost importance at present and as mobile-telco providers, we need to collaborate and carry out more initiatives to create a solid market place for app developers.” shared Thirukumar Nadarasa, Chief Executive Officer of Hutch.



Ideamart will continue to deliver a host of new Mobile Network APIs, providing a platform for increasingly advanced levels of application development and service functionality. This historic partnership will open up more avenues for Hutch and Dialog Ideamart to empower entrepreneurs and encourage them to come up with innovations.



Developers and Service Providers can visit www.ideamart.io to create telco API based services.



