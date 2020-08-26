Plans+to+increase+milk+production

Plans are in place to increase the country's annual milk production to 750 million liters.
Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage stated that a request was made from 22 plantation companies in the country to purchase 1000 dairy cows per plantation company.
It is hoped to obtain the assistance of the Ministry of Plantation Industries for this program and the necessary infrastructure will be provided by the Government.
