සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Plans to increase milk production

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 10:33

Plans+to+increase+milk+production
Plans are in place to increase the country's annual milk production to 750 million liters.

Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage stated that a request was made from 22 plantation companies in the country to purchase 1000 dairy cows per plantation company.

It is hoped to obtain the assistance of the Ministry of Plantation Industries for this program and the necessary infrastructure will be provided by the Government.

Trending News

Gold prices come down in local market
26 August 2020
Gold prices come down in local market
Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981
26 August 2020
Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
27 August 2020
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Report of white elephant at Maduru Oya national park (video/pictures)
26 August 2020
Report of white elephant at Maduru Oya national park (video/pictures)

International News

Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.