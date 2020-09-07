Increasing+exports+to+China+under+discussion

Chairman of the Export Development Board Prabash Subasinghe has met with trade and economic affairs consul at the Chinese Embassy and discussed increasing Sri Lanka’s exports to China.



Sri Lanka’s participation at the upcoming international trade exhibition in China also came under discussion.



Reviving talks on a bilateral trade pact too, was discussed.



Sri Lanka’s exports to China in 2019 stood at 229 million US dollars, while 4,032 m USD worth of imports were made.