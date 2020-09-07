Debt+moratorium+for+tourism+extended

The Central Bank has directed local banks to extend a Covid-19 debt moratorium for six months from October 2020 to March 2021.



“Considering the ongoing travel restrictions, disruption to economic activities and representations made by the Ministry of Tourism and related agencies, CBSL requests licensed commercial banks and licensed specialised banks (hereinafter referred to as licensed banks), to provide a debt moratorium to COVID-19 affected businesses and individuals in the tourism sector (hereinafter referred to as the Scheme) for a further period of six months…” the bank supervision unit informed commercial banks.



“However, licensed banks may offer any additional concessions to borrowers in a way that the overall benefits to borrowers are not less than the benefits offered under this Circular.”



The Central Bank said the proposed scheme would not “cause an undue level of stress or threaten the stability of the banking system considering the lower level of exposure to the tourism sector by licensed banks, the capital buffers maintained by licensed banks and measures proposed by the Ministry of Tourism to revive the tourism industry.”



Banks have to convert the capital and interest due from October 2020 to March 2021 to a long term loan.



They can be recovered from July 2021 onwards.



The interest rate for the loan would be the one year Treasury bill yield of April 2021 plus one percent.



“The repayment period of such converted loan shall be minimum of two years,” the Central Bank said.



“However, if the borrower wishes to repay the loan in less than two years or if the licensed bank wishes to offer a longer period, licensed banks may facilitate such requests,” it said.



“Licensed bank and the borrower shall agree on the interest rate, if the repayment period varies from the stipulated two-year period.”