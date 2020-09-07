Eric+Rajapakse+Opticians+unveils+new+Vision+and+expands+product+range+with+Beltone+hearing+aids++

2nd August 2020 - Colombo : Eric Rajapakse Opticians, Sri Lanka’s leading eyecare specialist with over 100 years of expertise, has entered a new era with the unveiling of their new brand identity, together with the launching of world-class Beltone hearing aids from Denmark.



Embodying the new Vision of "Quality spectacles from expert hands", Eric Rajapakse Opticians offers high-quality products at affordable prices through their modern showrooms where professionally qualified staff serve customers of all age groups. The company has also embarked on a journey towards becoming a female-friendly optical brand by offering an extensive range of products for females. It has taken numerous pragmatic steps – from employing more female staff to presenting a wider selection of female eyewear brands - to ensure that they have the perfect environment to look into their eye care needs.



Eric Rajapakse Opticians take pride in providing their valued clientele with the highest quality eyewear products from reputed international brands such as Ray Ban, Oakley, Vogue, Emporia Armani, Couch D & G at the most affordable prices.



Through the newly-introduced Beltone hearing aids, Eric Rajapakse Opticians is expanding its product offering to serve customers with hearing disabilities for the very first time. Customers will be able to undergo hearing evaluations by specialists using state-of-the-art technology and purchase the latest Beltone hearing aids to suit individual requirements. The company is also offering servicing and repairs of hearing aids. Founded in 1940, Beltone hearing aids are today available in over 40 countries across the globe. The company's innovative product range includes the first wireless streaming hearing aid - Beltone True - which provides wireless streaming capabilities from hand-held devices as well as Beltone First, the first-of-its-kind hearing aid with streaming capabilities from any iPhone, iPad or iPod touch device.



Eric Rajapakse Opticians’ long journey began in 1917, with a vision to build Sri Lanka’s best eye care company and serve citizens during a time when there were only a handful of optical companies in Sri Lanka. They have witnessed the evolution of the optical industry in Sri Lanka and played a key role as the industry expanded and new players entered the market.