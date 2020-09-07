India's support for the development of the power sector

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Bagley says that he intends to provide financial and technical assistance for the development of the power sector in the country.
During a discussion with Power and Energy Minister Dullas Alahapperuma at the Ministry premises yesterday, he said that his focus was on directing engineering knowledge as well as the task of attracting investors for future renewable energy projects to be built in Sri Lanka.
