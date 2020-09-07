සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Lands to be set aside for setting up industries at the local level

Thursday, 03 September 2020 - 16:53

Cabinet approval has been granted for the proposal submitted by the Minister of Industries to allocate lands on tenancy for setting up industries at the divisional level.

Accordingly, lands will be allocated for the construction of industries in Ratmalana, Kalutara, Millewa, Nalanda, Ulapane, Makandura, Uva Paranagama and Batticaloa with the objective of promoting industry at the regional level.

It has been proposed to allocate land to 9 investors on a lease basis for a period of 35 years subject to the recommendations submitted by the relevant regional industrial services committees.


