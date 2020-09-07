Oil+prices+down+to+their+lowest+since+July+

World oil prices are currently falling sharply due to uncertainty over demand.



It is said that the decline of the American stock market has also affected it.



Shares of American technology companies fell to their lowest level since June yesterday.



The price of a barrel of Brent crude fell to $ 44 a barrel yesterday. The price of a barrel of US WTI oil was $ 41 and 37 cents.



Accordingly, world oil prices are currently at their lowest level since July.