Steps to increase local salt demand

Sunday, 06 September 2020 - 22:40

The Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa states that attention should be paid to meet the local salt requirement from local production without importing it.

He said the state-owned Manthai Salt Company should increase its production of 21,000 metric tons of salt a year within the next five years.

The Minister said this while participating in a discussion held with the authorities of the Manthai Salt Company recently.

