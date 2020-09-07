Steps+to+increase+local+salt+demand

The Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa states that attention should be paid to meet the local salt requirement from local production without importing it.
He said the state-owned Manthai Salt Company should increase its production of 21,000 metric tons of salt a year within the next five years.
The Minister said this while participating in a discussion held with the authorities of the Manthai Salt Company recently.
