MyMed awarded with ‘Covid-19 Control Environment’ certification

Founded with the general public in mind and to take care of people's health, MyMed has been certified as a ‘Covid-19 Control Environment’ by the SLSI.

As a brave step forward in uncertain times, the Rotary has partnered with Sri Lanka Standards Institute (SLSI) to launch the first certification for a ‘Covid-19 Control Environment’ in Sri Lanka.

The SLSI plays a key role in promoting Quality Assurance (QA) activities in all sectors of the economy and operates several certification schemes.

The ‘Covid-19 Safety Management System Requirements for Organizations’ is one such scheme to recognize and certify corporates and organizations that follow safety guidelines for the wellness of everyone concerned.

In the face of the Covid-19 second wave threat, the ‘Covid-19 Control Environment’ certification has ensured organizations to implement Covid-19 safety management systems.

Implemented for the first time in Sri Lanka and online pharmacies on the island, the certification ensures that all stakeholders of an organization are safeguarded from any risk or threat due to potential exposure to Covid-19 through its products, services and operations.

The key objective of implementing the Covid-19 Management System is to make the ‘new normal’ behaviour systematic and to create a risk-free environment for everyone in an organization including the staff and visitors by executing risk management protocols.

This builds confidence and trust in the work environment whilst managing and mitigating the risks/ threats effectively.

Staying true to its brand promise of ‘Trust, Convenience and Care’, MyMed has successfully adhered to the new normal by meeting and exceeding the required safety criteria.

It is also one of the first online pharmacies to be certified with the 'Covid-19 Control Environment’ by the SLSI. MyMed has transformed many lives and has become an integral part of customers’ advisory services and medicine purchase journey.

Connecting patients/ customers to reliable healthcare services, MyMed has become a well-accepted service for the public by offering over 10,000 items including - over the counter medicines, surgical items, medical devices and cosmetics.

MyMed not only ensures quick delivery but also the safety of medicine as they are sourced from trusted pharmacy retailers in Sri Lanka.

To purchase your medical products and supplies today, visit www.mymed.lk.