Stock market records upward movement- ASPI at 5370.19

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 - 20:30

The price index of the Colombo Stock Exchange showed an increase today and the overall price index stood at 5370.19 at the end of the day.

Daily turnover was 3130.5 million.

