සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Medium-term measures should be taken to facilitate export-oriented products

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 9:05

Medium-term+measures+should+be+taken+to+facilitate+export-oriented+products
The Central Bank says that in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, medium-term measures should be taken to facilitate export-oriented products and services to attract non-credit foreign exchange earnings.

The Central Bank's annual report states that the export sector of the economy is under significant pressure in the face of the coronavirus expansion.

The Central Bank stated that the need for foreign finance will increase if there are adverse setbacks that require maintaining large fiscal deficits.

The Central Bank is of the view that since emerging market economies have limited access to the global market with the coronavirus situation that special attention is required to settling short-term foreign debt liabilities.

Trending News

Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)
09 September 2020
Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)
Lane rule again from 14 September
09 September 2020
Lane rule again from 14 September
Rains to continue in several areas
09 September 2020
Rains to continue in several areas
Suspect arrested over assault on dog
09 September 2020
Suspect arrested over assault on dog
Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,147
09 September 2020
Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,147

International News

10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
08 September 2020
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
India tests hypersonic missile
08 September 2020
India tests hypersonic missile
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.