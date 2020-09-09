The Central Bank says that in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, medium-term measures should be taken to facilitate export-oriented products and services to attract non-credit foreign exchange earnings.



The Central Bank's annual report states that the export sector of the economy is under significant pressure in the face of the coronavirus expansion.



The Central Bank stated that the need for foreign finance will increase if there are adverse setbacks that require maintaining large fiscal deficits.



The Central Bank is of the view that since emerging market economies have limited access to the global market with the coronavirus situation that special attention is required to settling short-term foreign debt liabilities.