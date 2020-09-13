සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The stock market up 20 percent after the break for covid 19

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 19:54

The+stock+market+up+20+percent+after+the+break+for+covid+19+
The Colombo Stock Exchange, which suspended trading due to the covid 19 global epidemic, has seen significant growth in recent times.

The overall price index of the stock market which resumed on May 11 has increased by 18.97 percent to reach 5438.91 on the 11th.

The S&P Sri Lanka Twenty Index, also rose 21.15 percent to reach 2359.24 on September 11.

The total value of the stock market, the market capitalization, has increased by 235.5 billion rupees since the resumption of trading on May 11.

The average daily turnover is currently at 1.35 billion rupees, the highest level since 2014, according to a statement issued by the Stock Exchange.

Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
12 September 2020
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
13 September 2020
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
Rain in several provinces today
13 September 2020
Rain in several provinces today

International News

74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
13 September 2020
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
13 September 2020
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.