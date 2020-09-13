The+stock+market+up+20+percent+after+the+break+for+covid+19+

The Colombo Stock Exchange, which suspended trading due to the covid 19 global epidemic, has seen significant growth in recent times.



The overall price index of the stock market which resumed on May 11 has increased by 18.97 percent to reach 5438.91 on the 11th.



The S&P Sri Lanka Twenty Index, also rose 21.15 percent to reach 2359.24 on September 11.



The total value of the stock market, the market capitalization, has increased by 235.5 billion rupees since the resumption of trading on May 11.



The average daily turnover is currently at 1.35 billion rupees, the highest level since 2014, according to a statement issued by the Stock Exchange.