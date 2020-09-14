Stock+market+prices+show+growth+

The price indices of the Colombo Stock Exchange showed a growth today and the overall price index rose by 60 points to close at 5500.
The S&P Sri Lanka Twenty Index, rose 27 points to clsoe at 2386.96.
The total turnover of the stock market today exceeded 2.2 billion rupees, surpassing the daily average of 1.35 billion rupees.
