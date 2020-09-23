Dialog+Axiata+Deploys+LANKAQR+to+Enable+a+Cashless+Sri+Lanka+

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider in partnership with Dialog Finance PLC and Lanka Clear, announced the launch of ‘LANKAQR’ - the National Quick Response (QR) Code Standard for local currency payments introduced by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, enabling a cashless Sri Lanka. Dialog aims to enable over 50,000 of its partner merchants with access to LANKAQR platform for digital financial transactions by end of the year.

The adoption of this universal LANKAQR standard by Dialog on a national level will enable any LANKAQR enabled payment app users to purchase goods and services through Dialog merchants accepting LANKAQR payments at no transaction cost with instant payment notifications. Furthermore, committed to enabling retailers go cashless, over 50,000 Dialog merchant outlets will enjoy zero set up cost, lower transaction cost, zero maintenance cost and instant notification receipts. Dialog’s eZ Cash mobile wallet customers can now make payments through LANKAQR using their eZ Cash mobile wallet and Genie payment app customers will soon be able to pay through LANKAQR subsequently using any bank account, or Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards at any LANKAQR merchant both online and offline platforms.

LANKAQR island-wide campaign was launched at the ‘Mataleta LANKAQR’ event held on 12th September at the CBSL Matale regional office, attended by all major banks, mobile money and Fintech companies with Prof. W. D. Lakshman – Governor, CBSL appearing as the Chief Guest. Dialog will also be providing 3GB mobile data free-of-charge to Dialog customers within a 5Km radius in the town of Matale to encourage them to register for eZ Cash via #111# and download the app to experience paying via LANKAQR at the enabled outlets.

eZ Cash, which operates under the license from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), was established under the aegis of the Payments and Settlements Act No 28 of 2005, becoming Sri Lanka’s first mobile money service that permitted sending and receiving money. Fuelling “2020 - Year of Digital Transactions” initiative and vision by Central Bank of Sri Lanka, it also has the distinction of being the world’s first inter-operable mobile money service and was honoured with the Global Award for Best Mobile Money Service at the Mobile World Congress in 2015. Genie, which is fully certified by the globally recognised PCI Data Security Standards body, brings a secure and convenient transaction platform to enable Sri Lanka’s digital payment landscape. The cutting-edge smartphone app and simple to use partner interface empowers partners and consumers with the very latest in digital transaction technology and facilitates payment transactions directly from the mobile phone.