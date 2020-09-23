New+program+to+supply+palm+products+to+the+market

The Palmyrah Development Board has decided to launch a new program to supply palmyrah related products to the market.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Industrial Products Export Diversification has taken steps to supply a wide range of palm products including preservative food products as well as helmets and bags to the market.
The aim is to reduce the use of plastics and create an eco-friendly environment through the development of this industry.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Industrial Products Export Diversification has taken steps to supply a wide range of palm products including preservative food products as well as helmets and bags to the market.
The aim is to reduce the use of plastics and create an eco-friendly environment through the development of this industry.