MyMed+partners+with+Porsche+Lanka+to+deliver+elevated+healthcare+services+to+its+patrons

With a pioneering vision to provide care and timely help for people’s health, MyMed.lk has become an essential part of customers’ advisory services and medicine purchase journey. Established with the general public in mind, MyMed offers healthcare products and services via a technological platform that connects patients or customers to reliable healthcare services. Not only has MyMed revolutionized the space of online pharmacies, but it has also elevated its service offering by signing up an MoU with Porsche Lanka to deliver its promise even better!



The new partnership between MyMed and Porsche Lanka will enable registered Porsche members to receive an exclusive discount of 10% on all online orders and enjoy free delivery within Colombo. The MoU agreement is an initiative led by MyMed and the key objective of this arrangement was to partner with a reputed organization that holds similar values - instill trust, bring convenience and deliver care to people. With an optimistic future with great strategic partnerships for MyMed, this is just the start!



MyMed’s success has grown many folds and today, it is a leading hyper-local medicine delivery platform connecting pharmacies across the island and thousands of pharmaceutical products. As a part of MyMed’s Care initiative, the platform has launched a range of advisory services for the general public for free. This is a first in Sri Lanka, as MyMed brings in leading medical doctors and health professionals to address different health and medical concerns each month via live Q&A sessions. As opposed to patients having to pay to get an appointment for a doctor consultation, this is a free service offered by MyMed for all.



The MyMed platform strives to bring medical and health-related information to the public from industry experts who are truly dedicated to creating a positive change in peoples’ lives. Enabling the public to help make informed decisions about health and wellness, MyMed is all about delivering its brand promise of ‘Trust, Convenience and Care’. Besides, the MyMed portal offers a wide range of health-related products including over the counter medicines, surgical items, medical devices and cosmetics. The platform delivers the prescription medicines once the customer uploads the valid prescription on the portal where every step of the order is tracked and communicated to the customer till safe delivery. MyMed not only ensures quick delivery but also the safety of medicine as they are sourced from the most trusted pharmacy retailers in the island. The platform continues to revolutionize the way of purchasing medical products whilst offering commendable services!