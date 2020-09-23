Egg+prices+are+reducing+

Egg prices, which had increased recently is now reducing.
The average egg requirement in the country is around 6.5 million eggs per day and at present an egg is sold for between Rs. 16 and 20.
Traders and consumers said that the price of an egg, which averaged 15 rupees in the final quarter of last year, had recently exceeded 20 rupees.
