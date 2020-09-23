Growth+in+the+manufacturing+and+service+sectors

Last month witnessed a growth in the manufacturing and services sectors of the country compared to previous months.
New orders, products, employment as well as wholesale purchases increased, while growth in new businesses, business activities and prospective businesses also increased, the Central Bank said.
With the easing of restrictions on the adverse effects of the corona virus, China, the United States, the European region, as well as Russia and India, have experienced a boom in manufacturing.
