Dialog Axiata Introduces ‘Couple Blaster’ with Unlimited Calls & SMS

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 22:07

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, announced the launch of Sri Lanka’s Best Couple Plan ‘Couple Blaster’ facilitating all Dialog mobile customers with Unlimited Calls and SMS between two numbers for as low as Rs. 123 (including taxes) per month. The unique feature of this plan is that only one user needs to activate it for both users to enjoy the benefit of unlimited calls and SMS.

Dialog Mobile postpaid customers can activate the package and register the couple number by dialling #171#.  Dialog Mobile prepaid customers can activate the package by reloading Rs. 123 and register the couple number by dialling #171#. The couple number to be registered can either be a Dialog mobile prepaid or postpaid mobile connection. Mobile postpaid customers will have the freedom to change the couple number as and when they require for a fee of Rs. 100, for each change made. Prepaid mobile customers can change the other registered number free of charge, once every month.

Understanding the emergent consumer needs, the ‘Couple Blaster’ package acts as an ultimate accompaniment to the Unlimited YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp plans being offered by Dialog’s ‘Blaster’ range for all the digitally savvy youth who rely on relevant, accessible and affordable Voice, SMS and Data plans. This latest addition is testament to the company’s commitment to facilitate over 15 million of its customers with reliable, continuous connectivity without the loss of superior customer experience and quality service.


 


