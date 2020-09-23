Basil+Rajapaksa+discusses+with+papadam+and+spice+manufacturers

Basil Rajapaksa, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication stated that by producing food using local undu, foreign exchange can be saved in the country as well as strengthening the local farmer.
He was speaking at a discussion with papadam and spice manufacturers yesterday.
The industrialists pointed out that small and large scale spice manufacturers are facing a big problem due to the shortage of undu in the market.
