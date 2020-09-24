Norway+to+support+aquaculture+development

The Government of Norway has decided to extend its support to the development of aquaculture in the lagoon and catchment areas of the country.



This was stated during a meeting held between the Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda and the Ambassador of Norway Trine Jøranli Eskedal at the Ministry yesterday.



The Ambassador agreed to provide modern technology and financial assistance to raise freshwater fish in 92 lagoons islandwide, including in the North and East.



She said that steps will be taken to introduce the latest technology for fish storage in Norway as well as the latest technology used in the manufacture of boats to Sri Lanka.