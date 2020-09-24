සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

303 government contractors and suppliers issued letters of confirmation for bank loans

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 10:28

Confirmation letters have been issued to 303 government contractors and suppliers in various sectors, including construction, who have been involved in various government development activities and have not yet been paid their bills, to obtain bank loan facilities in order to settle their arrears with banks.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the issuance of these letters began for the arrears for the years 2019 and 2020 and the process has ended on August 31.

Accordingly, the value of the outstanding bills for the services provided by those contractors and suppliers was Rs. 9.6 billion.

