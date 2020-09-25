Sri Lanka's tea production in August fell 14 percent from a year earlier.



The production of tea in August was 22.42 million kilograms, while the total tea production during the period from January to August was 179 million kilograms.



211 million kilograms of tea was produced during the same period last year, a 15 percent drop in tea production in the first eight months of this year compared to the previous year.



August decline in tea production was witnessed at all areas in the upcountry as well as the low country teas.