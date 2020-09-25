The Inauguration ceremony of NSBM Sports Fiesta 2020 (photos)

The inauguration ceremony of NSBM Sports Fiesta 2020 was held today, 25th September 2020 at NSBM Green University grounds.Vice chancellor Prof. E.A Weerasinghe, Head of Academic Development and Quality Assurance Prof. Baratha Dodankotuwa , Head of Student Affairs Mr. Kasun Dissanayake , deans of the faculties and staff members graced the occasion.Today onwards NSBM Sports Fiesta will run until 16th October 2020. Citrine Warriors, Emerald Fighters, Sapphire Heroes and Ruby Adventurers will contest against each other for the Championship.Green Capture: Photography exhibition“Green Capture 2020” The first-ever photography competition and the exhibition organized by the Media Club of NSBM Green University Town was held on 24th September 2020, under the guidance of Senior Lecturer Mr. Naji Saravanapavan.The competition and the exhibition were organized in order to showcase the creative talent pool of NSBM undergraduates. The organizing committee received more than 200 mobile entries and 100 DSLR camera entries for the event. The winners of each category were awarded valuable gifts as an encouragement for their passion for photography.The event was graced by the Vice-Chancellor of NSBM, Prof. E.A Weerasinghe, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chaminda Rathnayake, Head of Academic Development and Quality Assurance, Prof. Baratha Dodankotuwa, Head of Student Affairs, Mr.Kasun Dissanayake, deans of the faculties and the members of the academic staff of NSBM.